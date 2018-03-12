Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Cardinal's Revenue Gained 6%; Adjusted EPS Jumped 13%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) ("Cardinal"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CAH. Cardinal reported its second quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on February 08, 2018. The healthcare services and products Company surpassed top- and bottom-line expectations and raised its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2018. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Cardinal Health most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CAH

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Cardinal reported second-quarter fiscal year 2018 revenue of $35.2 billion, reflecting an increase of 6% compared to revenue of $33.1 billion. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $34.6 billion.

During Q2 FY18, Cardinal reported GAAP operating earnings of $399 million compared to operating earnings of $542 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings increased 4% to $730 million on a y-o-y basis versus $701 million in the year earlier comparable quarter.

For Q2 FY18, Cardinal recorded net earnings attributable to the Company of $1.1 billion, or $3.33 per diluted share, compared to $324 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17. The Company's reported quarter results included, among other items, $2.83 of transitional tax benefits related to the enactment of US tax reform. Cardinal's non-GAAP earnings gained 13% to $1.51 per diluted share versus $1.34 per diluted share in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The Company's earnings topped Wall Street's estimates of $1.15 per share.

Segment results

During Q2 FY18, Cardinal's revenue for the Pharmaceutical segment grew 5% to $31.1 billion due to sales growth from pharmaceutical and specialty distribution customers, which was partially offset by expiration of a large, mail-order customer contract. For the reported quarter, the segment's profit fell 4% to $514 million compared to $537 million in the prior year's same quarter, driven by costs related to the company's ongoing investment in its Pharmaceutical IT platform as well as the Cardinal's generics program performance.

During Q2 FY18, Cardinal's Medical segment revenue advanced 19% to $4.0 billion compared to $3.4 billion in Q2 FY17, driven by contributions from the acquisition of the Patient Recovery business and, to a lesser extent, new and existing customers. The segment's reported quarter profit surged 38% on a y-o-y basis to $220 million, driven by contributions from the acquisition of the Patient Recovery business, which were partially offset by performance in Cardinal Health Branded products, including Cordis.

Share Repurchase Program

Cardinal's Board of Directors approved a new authorization to repurchase up to $1 billion of Cardinal Health common shares, which will expire on December 31, 2020. With this new authorization, the Company has been authorized to repurchase up to $1.3 billion of its common shares.

Outlook

Cardinal raised its outlook for fiscal 2018 non-GAAP earnings to be in the range of $5.25-$5.50 per share to reflect $0.40 per share of benefit from the lower federal rate due to US tax reform.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 09, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Cardinal Health's stock climbed 1.05%, ending the trading session at $71.16.

Volume traded for the day: 1.83 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 9.24%; previous three-month period - up 19.16%; past six-month period - up 3.04%; and year-to-date - up 16.14%

After last Friday's close, Cardinal Health's market cap was at $22.42 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.38.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.60%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Drugs Wholesale industry. This sector was up 1.6% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors