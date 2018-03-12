Active-Investors: Wired News - Analog Devices Announces Symeo Acquisition; Set to Expand Signal Processing Algorithm Portfolio

Stock Monitor: Marvell Technology Group Post Earnings Reporting

The Announcement

ADI viewed this acquisition as a step to combine its industry-leading product portfolio with Symeo's system and algorithm expertise, and which would pave the way for higher performance RADAR solutions, enabling precise sensing in autonomous systems. The unique RF and sensor technology from Symeo enables real-time position detection and distance measurement. The Company stated that its technology enables system integrators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to deliver high precision RADAR solutions in rough industrial environments, and complement the Company's expanding portfolio of market solutions in the space.

Symeo's industrial high precision RADAR technology was initially developed with Siemens AG and, eventually, spun out as an independent entity by the name Siemens Technology Accelerator (STA). The Symeo team would join ADI's Autonomous Transportation and Safety (ATS) business unit and would continue to be based in Munich. Symeo viewed the execution of this agreement as a step to ensure further innovations not only in the industrial space but also in the automotive and aerospace markets.

Company Growth Prospects

Prior to the announcement, on March 06, 2018, ADI announced a collaboration with Microsemi Corp., where it introduced the first-in-the-market high power evaluation board for half-bridge SiC power modules, with up to 1200V and 50 A @200 KHz switching frequency. The board, according to the Company, was engineered to improve design reliability while also reducing the need to create additional prototypes, hence, saving time, lowering costs, and decreasing time to market for power conversion and energy storage customers.

The board, according to the Company, could be used as the building blocks of complex topologies, including products like full-bridge and multi-level converters, and also for complete bench debugging of customer solutions. The board would also function as a final evaluation of Analog Devices, isolated gate driver with iCoupler digital isolation technology.

Recently, on February 28, 2018, ADI announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended February 03, 2018. The Company reported total revenues of $1.52 billion, down 1% from Q4 FY17, and up 54% y-o-y from Q1 FY17. The Company further stated that it viewed continuous broad-based momentum across its B2B markets, where in Q1 FY18, the revenues from these markets surged double-digits y-o-y, led by the industrial and wireless communication sectors.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 09, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Analog Devices' stock advanced 2.17%, ending the trading session at $94.73.

Volume traded for the day: 2.77 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.99%; previous three-month period - up 10.91%; past twelve-month period - up 13.90%; and year-to-date - up 6.40%

After last Friday's close, Analog Devices' market cap was at $34.55 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 275.38.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.03%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits industry. This sector was up 1.7% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors