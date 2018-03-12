Jordan's Energy Minister says 45 companies have been selected as finalists to bid for the upcoming 300 MW solar and wind auction. Technical and financial details are to be submitted by the end of March.In an interview with Bloomberg, Jordan's Minister of Energy, Saleh Kharabsheh said 45 companies have been selected to bid for six solar and wind projects totaling 300 MW. Overall, four solar PV plants worth 200 MW will be developed. The government has selected 31 companies to compete for these, including Linuo Group, FRV Solar Holdings, ACWA Power, Chint Solar, Total Solar and TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis, ...

