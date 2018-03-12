Active-Investors: Free Research Report as FLEETCOR's Revenues Jumped 18.5% and Adjusted EPS Surged 27.5%

Stock Monitor: ExlService Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

FLEETCOR's total revenues increased 18.5% to $610.0 million in Q4 2017 compared to $515.0 million in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted revenues, less merchant commissions, advanced 18.4% to $579.5 million in the reported quarter versus $489.4 million in the prior year's same quarter. FLEETCOR's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $603.1 million.

During Q4 2017, FLEETCOR's net income totaled $282.7 million, or $3.05 per diluted share, compared to $95.4 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a favorable estimated impact of the adoption of the Tax Reform Act of $127.5 million. FLEETCOR's Q4 2016 results included non-cash impairment charges, related to the Company's minority investment in Masternaut, of approximately $36 million.

FLEETCOR's adjusted net income per diluted share increased 27.6% to $2.42 in Q4 2017 compared to $1.90 per diluted share in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings numbers beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.233 per share.

For the full year FY17, FLEETCOR's total revenues jumped 22.8% to $2.25 billion compared to $1.83 billion in FY16.

FLEETCOR's GAAP net income totaled $740.2 million, or $7.91 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $452.4 million, or $7.45 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's FY17 results included a favorable estimated impact of the adoption of the Tax Reform Act of $127.5 million, and a gain on the sale of Nextraq of $109.2 million.

For FY17, FLEETCOR's adjusted revenues surged 23.7% to $2.14 billion compared to $1.73 billion in FY16. The Company's adjusted net income advanced 23.3% to $8.54 per diluted share in FY17 compared to $6.92 per diluted share in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, FLEETCOR's North America segment's revenues increased 18% to $387.8 million on a y-o-y basis from $328.6 million in Q4 2016. The Company's International segment's revenues advanced 19.2% to $222.2 million in Q4 2017 from $186.4 million in Q4 2016.

Cash Matters

FLEETCOR ended Q4 2017 with total cash of $1.13 billion. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had $2.66 billion outstanding on its term A loan; $349 million outstanding on its term B loan; and $670 million drawn on its revolver, leaving approximately $615 million of undrawn availability. As of December 31, 2017, FLEETCOR's leverage ratio was 2.42 times EBITDA, which was well below the Company's covenant level of 4 times EBITDA, as calculated under its new credit agreement.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, FLEETCOR is forecasting total revenues to be between $2.49 billion and $2.55 billion, and adjusted revenues to be between $2.37 billion and $2.43 billion. The Company is estimating GAAP net income per diluted share to be in the range of $7.40 and $7.70, and adjusted net income per diluted share to be between $10.05 and $10.35.

For Q1 2018, FLEETCOR is projecting adjusted net income per diluted share to be between $2.30 and $2.40. Additionally, the Company expects volumes to build throughout the year, and new asset initiatives are also expected to gain momentum throughout the year, resulting in higher revenues and earnings per share in the second through fourth quarters.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 09, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, FleetCor Technologies' stock climbed 1.39%, ending the trading session at $209.40.

Volume traded for the day: 388.78 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.99%; previous three-month period - up 13.51%; past twelve-month period - up 29.91%; and year-to-date - up 8.82%

After last Friday's close, FleetCor Technologies' market cap was at $18.77 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 31.98.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry. This sector was up 1.6% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors