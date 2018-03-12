Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Coty's Revenues Jumped 14.8% and Adjusted EPS Climbed 7%

Stock Monitor: e.l.f. Beauty Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Coty's net revenues increased 14.8% to $2.64 billion compared to $2.30 billion in Q2 FY17. The Company's revenues grew 10.3% on a constant currency basis, reflecting a contribution from Younique, Burberry, and two months of ghd of 7.5%; and an increase in the underlying business of 2.8%. Coty's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $2.47 billion.

During Q2 FY18, Coty's gross margin remained flat at 61.1% on a y-o-y basis, while its adjusted gross margin declined to 61.6% in the reported quarter from 63.6% in the year ago same period, primarily attributable to a positive momentum in the Company's emerging business, Consumer Beauty.

For Q2 FY18, Coty's operating income increased to $174.4 million from an operating loss of $12.7 million in Q2 FY17, primarily due to higher reported net revenues and lower acquisition costs. The Company's adjusted operating income advanced 12.8% to $347.5 million in the reported quarter from $308.0 million in Q2 FY17, driven by improved net revenues and tight cost controls.

Coty reported a net income of $109.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in Q2 FY18 compared to $46.8 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17, driven by a higher operating income, but partially offset by a lower tax benefit.

For Q2 FY18, Coty's adjusted net income increased to $237.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, from $223.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17, reflecting a higher adjusted operating income. The Company's earnings numbers beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.24 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 FY18, Coty's Luxury segment's revenues jumped 13.9% to $951.2 million compared to $835.0 million in Q2 FY17, and 9.1% on a constant currency basis, reflecting a growth in the underlying business of 8.1%, driven by the on-going success of the debut Tiffany & Co. and Gucci Bloom fragrance launches, as well as a growth in Chloe, and a contribution from Burberry of 1.0%. The segment's adjusted operating income surged 28.5% to $125.4 million from $97.5 million in the prior year's comparable quarter.

For Q2 FY18, Coty's Consumer Beauty segment's net revenues rose 13.7% to $1.14 billion on a reported basis, and 9.8% on a constant currency basis. The increase in constant currency represented a contribution from Younique of 11.1%, and a marginal decline in the underlying business of 1.3%. The segment's adjusted operating income rose 19.4% to $131.9 million from $110.5 million in the year earlier corresponding quarter.

Coty's Professional segment reported net revenues of $547.8 million in Q2 FY18, up 19.1% y-o-y on a reported basis, and 13.6% on a constant currency basis. The increase in constant currency reflected a contribution from ghd of 11.6% and a growth in the underlying business of 2.0%. The segment's adjusted operating income fell 9.8% to $90.2 million in the reported quarter versus $100.0 million in the prior year's same quarter.

Cash Matters

During Q2 FY18, Coty's net cash from operating activities was $316.7 million compared to $678.4 million in Q2 FY17, largely due to a one-time benefit associated with the ramp up of accounts payable and accrued expenses following the close of the acquisition of the P&G Beauty business. The Company's free cash flow was $195.9 million in the reported quarter versus $567.0 million in the prior year's comparable quarter from lower cash from operations.

As on December 31, 2017, Coty's cash and cash equivalents decreased by $135.3 million to $400.1 million compared to June 30, 2017. As of December 31, 2017, the Company's total debt increased by $302.2 million to $7.52 billion, while its net debt increased by $437.5 million to $7.12 billion from the balance as on June 30, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 09, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Coty's stock slightly advanced 0.41%, ending the trading session at $19.40.

Volume traded for the day: 5.60 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.02 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.98%; previous three-month period - up 10.04%; past six-month period - up 18.65%; and last twelve month - up 3.80%

After last Friday's close, Coty's market cap was at $14.48 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.58%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Personal Products industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

