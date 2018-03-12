

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.(CTSH) announced Monday it has agreed to acquire privately-held Bolder Healthcare Solutions in order to expand its Revenue Cycle Management Services (RCMS) for healthcare providers. Financial details were not disclosed.



The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, subject to satisfaction of the closing conditions, including regulatory reviews.



Bolder Healthcare is a provider of RCM solutions to hospitals, physician practices and other specialist healthcare organizations in the U.S. It specializes in digitally managing billing practices for improved efficiency, profitability and patient experiences.



The acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions will enable Cognizant to expand its range of digital solutions across the healthcare value chain and address the large provider segment of the U.S. healthcare market.



