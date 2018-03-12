Industry 4.0 Techniques Using Machine Learning to Enhance the Yield of Image Sensor Production

Forza Silicon (www.forzasilicon.com), a leader of advanced image sensor and mixed-signal IC designs for digital camera applications, today announced that its chief technology officer, Daniel Van Blerkom, will present at Image Sensors Europe 2018 in London on March 15, 2018.

Daniel Van Blerkom will present a paper titled "Accelerated Image Sensor Production Using Machine Learning and Data Analytics."

The presentation will focus on how machine learning has been applied to sensor data sets to identify and measure critical yield limiting defects. The talk will describe an application of machine learning to classifying defects in image sensors. To collect significant amounts of high quality image test data, Forza Silicon developed customized wafer, package and module test systems.

"Image sensors offer the unique opportunity to image the yield limiting defect mechanisms in silicon," said Dr. Daniel Van Blerkom. "By applying machine learning to image sensor test procedures we're able to quickly and easily classify sensor defects, identify root-cause and feedback the results to improve the process, manufacturing flow and sensor design for our clients."

Forza Silicon (Pasadena, CA www.forzasilicon.com is a privately-held, global leader in fabless semiconductor design, specializing in analog/mixed-signal and highly sensitive, advanced CMOS image sensors for visible and infrared digital camera applications. Forza Silicon's Custom IC Design and Integrated Production Services model offers a complete end-to-end solution from circuit design to the delivery of highly reliable production parts. Our consultative approach with clients, combined with our deep understanding of CMOS imaging technology and proven design process minimizes risk and reduces production costs, while providing state-of-the-art designs that accelerate time-to-market. Application areas include military/defense, biomedical, automotive, mobile phones, digital signage, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), digital cinematography, industrial, and more.

