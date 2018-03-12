Clean-label Mediterranean Umami Improves Favorite Sauces

ATLIT, Israel, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

2 in 1: Sodium and Sugar Reduction

Salt of the Earth, Ltd., announces its Mediterranean Umami is also effective for sugar reduction. The all-natural, clean-label ingredient for savory flavor enhancement can answer both demands for tasty, clean-label foods with both lower sodium and less sugar.

Mediterranean Umami, an ingredient rich in plant-based umami flavor compounds, can significantly reduce both salt and sugar at the same time. The all-natural flavor enhancer allows:

Up to 45% reduction in sodium, and

Up to 25% reduction in sugar

Primary applications for this dual-solution ingredient are savory sauces with high sugar content, such as ketchup, BBQ sauce, cocktail sauce, Thousand Island dressing, chutneys, pizza/pasta sauces and a variety of sauces for ready-to-eat meals (RTEs). While these products are, at their core savory, they typically contain a surprisingly high level of sugar-in some formulations, up to 10-25% of the product.

"Consumers use sauces or condiments in nearly every meal," says David Hart, Business Unit Director for Salt of the Earth. "These products can increase our daily sodium and sugar intake. For example, ketchup provides up to one teaspoon of sugar per one tablespoon of product. Mediterranean Umami is an easy-to-use solution that naturally enhances the flavors of these sauces while reducing salt and sugar content dramatically."

Salt of the Earth conducted a number of successful trials on several sauces with high sugar and salt content. In a standard ketchup recipe, Mediterranean Umami was able to reduce sodium by 30%, and sugar by 25% while maintaining an identical organoleptic profile. Exceptional organoleptic results were found in Thousand Island dressing, where the trials showed a 26% reduction in sodium and 25% reduction in sugar. Outside of the addition of the Mediterranean Umami solution, no other major reformulation or high-intensity sweeteners were used to achieve the results.

Given increased regulatory pressure and consumer demand around the world, sugar reduction has become a hot topic. The recently implemented tax on sugary drinks in the UK, and related widespread formulation changes and new product development, are good examples of the industry response to regulations targeting sugar. However, most food companies have struggled to use only natural solutions to reduce sugar in their products.

"We all want to eat better-for-you products, with less sugar and salt, but it is really hard to achieve this target using only natural ingredients," explains Hart. "Many R&D and product-development programs are zeroing in on sugar reduction, but the real challenge is to keep the great, sweet-savory taste consumers crave in a flavorful sauce. Mediterranean Umami provides a clean-label solution for significant reductions in sugar and salt."

Mediterranean Umami is a unique blend of simple, consumer-friendly ingredients including natural vegetable extracts and sea-salt. Its umami flavor boosts the product's natural taste and can be used for significant reduction of salt and sugar. It is available in the UK, Ireland, The Netherlands, Belgium and France via exclusive distributor Kreglinger Specialties NV, and in the US and Canada via exclusive distributor, A&B Ingredients Inc.

About Salt of the Earth

With innovation and quality as its driving principles, Salt of the Earth has been producing sustainable sea salt solutions for the global food industry since 1922. Salt of the Earth's customers span more than 20 countries on 5 continents. The company controls and tracks sustainable salt resources and works to promote balanced salt consumption through innovative sodium reduction solutions.

