Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio industry, announced today the integration of its audio advertising marketplace, a2x, with FUSIO by S4M, a mobile advertising technology, specializing in drive-to-store campaigns. This partnership provides S4M clients with programmatic audio inventories combined with the possibility to define dynamic geolocation targeting and footfall measurements in brick and mortar stores.

"Audio advertising remains a key channel for retailers given the rise of music streaming and podcast consumption, and digital audio advertising spend is projected to see double-digit growth worldwide," explains Stanislas Coignard, US CEO at S4M. "We are thrilled to be integrated with the a2x marketplace, which enables advertisers using FUSIO by S4M to geo-target their digital audio messages, as well as measure important KPIs like completion rates and footfall visits into points-of-sales."

Following this integration, FUSIO by S4M is the only platform that can bridge digital audio advertising campaigns with real-world visits in stores. For retailers, this is a game-changing feature to geo-localize potential shoppers in store proximities with branded digital audio messages. Marketers can truly evaluate their digital media impact by measuring store visits generated from their digital audio ad campaigns.

"Brands are continuously seeking native, immersive ways of connecting with their target audience, and the mobile-first, one-to-one, non-skippable nature of digital audio makes it a powerful vehicle to do so with," said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. "We are pleased to provide FUSIO by S4M clients with the ability to add digital audio to their media mix for the first time."

The global audio marketplace, a2x, is the world's first programmatic buying marketplace for digital audio. The industry-leading marketplace enables buyers to execute highly targeted and brand safe audio ad buys across a highly engaged digital audience. To learn more about a2x, contact monetization@tritondigital.com. For more information on S4M, contact communication@s4m.io.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton Digital provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton Digital powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics, the leading online audio measurement service, that makes it easy for advertisers and brands to determine the best destination and time to reach their target audiences. Through unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton Digital remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About S4M

S4M Shopper Marketing Made Easy is the first and only mobile advertising technology that connects brands to consumers by bridging the gap between digital advertising and the real-world. S4M created a mobile-first technology that is unique in the industry to be accredited by the MRC (Media Rating Council) on the entire mobile user journey. The platform empowers brands with full transparency and control in their mobile data supply chain from mobile programmatic buying to consumer conversion in apps, mobile sites, and physical points of sales.

Founded in 2011 by mobile marketing pioneers, S4M has presence worldwide and is servicing more than 1,000 advertisers worldwide. The company has ten offices in the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Discover more: http://www.s4m.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005176/en/

Contacts:

Triton Digital

Kristin Charron, +514-448-4037

Kristin.charron@tritondigital.com

or

S4M

Zoey Tung, +33 173050028

zoey.tung@s4m.io