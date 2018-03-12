sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Intu Properties plc - Form 8 (DD) - intu properties plc

PR Newswire
London, March 12

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the "Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:Matthew Roberts
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		N.A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		intu properties plc (offeree)
(d) Status of person making the disclosure:
e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree)		Person acting in concert with offeree (director)
(e) Date dealing undertaken:9 March 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A'		NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security:Ordinary shares
InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:366,8520.0271N/AN/A
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:N/AN/AN/AN/A
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:N/AN/AN/AN/A

TOTAL:		366,8520.0271N/AN/A

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:Ordinary shares
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:See below - options and awards held by Matthew Roberts

Bonus Share Scheme

DATE OF AWARDNUMBER OF SHARESEXERCISE PRICEVESTING DATE
11 Mar 201523,122Nil11 Mar 2018
7 Mar 201641,271Nil7 Mar 2019
7 Mar 201745,719Nil7 Mar 2020
7 Mar 201746,982Nil7 Mar 2019
9 Mar 201841,322Nil9 Mar 2020
9 Mar 201841,322Nil9 Mar 2021

Performance Share Plan

DATE OF AWARDNUMBER OF SHARESEXERCISE PRICEVESTING DATE
21 May 2013161,686Nil21 May 2018 (Linked to JSOP award granted 21 May 2013)
29 Apr 2014119,748Nil29 Apr 2018
29 Apr 2014119,748Nil29 Apr 2019
11 Mar 2015102,696Nil11 Mar 2018
11 Mar 2015102,696Nil11 Mar 2019
11 Mar 2015102,696Nil11 Mar 2020
7 Mar 2016124,580Nil7 Mar 2019
7 Mar 2016124,580Nil7 Mar 2020
7 Mar 2016124,580Nil7 Mar 2021
7 Mar 2017135,473Nil7 Mar 2020
7 Mar 2017135,474Nil7 Mar 2021
7 Mar 2017135,474Nil7 Mar 2022
9 Mar 2018191,308Nil9 Mar 2021
9 Mar 2018191,309Nil9 Mar 2022
9 Mar 2018191,309Nil9 Mar 2023

Approved Share Option Plan

DATE OF AWARDNUMBER OF SHARESEXERCISE PRICEVESTING DATE
26 May 201011,203267.750p26 May 2013

Joint Share Ownership Plan (JSOP)

DATE OF AWARDNUMBER OF SHARESTHRESHOLD PRICEVESTING DATE
10 August 2010481,387285.630p10 August 2013
21 May 2013161,686305.390p21 May 2018

Share Incentive Plan

UNAVAILABLETAXABLETAX FREETOTAL
4,634 4,989 2,823 12,446

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of relevant securityPurchase/saleNumber of securitiesPrice per unit
Ordinary sharesN/AN/AN/A

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ salesTotal number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid/receivedLowest price per unit paid/received
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
Ordinary sharesGrant of rights to acquire ordinary shares under the Company's Performance Share Plan (PSP) and Annual Bonus Scheme (ABP)

Rights over 656,570 shares on the basis described in the Company's Directors' Remuneration Policy, as follows

PSP

Date Of AwardNumber Of SharesExercise PriceVesting Date
9 Mar 2018191,308Nil9 Mar 2021
9 Mar 2018191,309Nil9 Mar 2022
9 Mar 2018191,309Nil9 Mar 2023

ABP

Date Of AwardNumber Of SharesExercise PriceVesting Date
9 Mar 201841,322Nil9 Mar 2020
9 Mar 201841,322Nil9 Mar 2021
Nil

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none'

N/A

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none'

N/A

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)NO
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)NO

Date of disclosure:12 March 2018
Contact name:Susan Marsden
Telephone number:+44 (0) 2078877073

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


