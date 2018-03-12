Royalton Luxury Resorts Announces Plans for Two New All-Inclusive Properties in Cancun and Antigua

BARBADOS, Caribbean, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Luxury Resorts, the Caribbean's fastest growing resort chain, is proud to announce plans for two brand-new, modern, luxurious all-inclusive resorts in sought-after travel destinations -- Royalton Cancun is set to open late 2018 and Royalton Antigua will début in early 2019.

Located in one of the World's most popular vacation destinations, Royalton Cancun will offer oceanfront luxury suites and Royalton's first Rooftop SkyClub. Guests will be able to travel from the airport to Royalton Cancun and the vibrant Cancun Strip in only 30 minutes. This new generation, all-inclusive resort will be the second Royalton property to feature Agave - an authentic culinary experience that combines Mesoamerican cooking with old-world Spanish recipes.

Royalton Antigua will bring modern accommodations to the picturesque island of Antigua. With Royalton Antigua so close to the airport, guests will be lounging by the pool within 30 minutes of departure. Sitting on a private beach, this modern luxury resort overlooks the crystal-clear waters of Deep Bay and the iconic Fort Barrington - best known for seeing the most action in Antiguan history.

Royalton Luxury Resorts promises elegant accommodations where guests rest atop Royalton's signature DreamBed and enjoy in-suite amenities, including rain showers and free-standing Jacuzzi tubs. Royalton Cancun and Royalton Antigua will offer All-in Luxury amenities such as gourmet Reservation Free Dining, Royalton's Sports Event Guarantee for all sporting events and All-in Connectivity, complete with Wi-Fi resort-wide.

Families will enjoy age-appropriate amenities such as the Clubhouse Kids Club, non-motorized sports and daily activities. For an upgraded experience, guests of Royalton Cancun and Royalton Antigua can choose to stay in Diamond Club. This premium level of service offers butler service, private beach and pool areas and an exclusive Diamond Club lounge. The Royal Spa will also be available to further enhance a guest's wellness.

To Book your next Royalton Luxury resort vacation visit www.royaltonresorts.com (http://www.royaltonresorts.com/) or contact your travel agent.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts:

Epitomizing modern elegance, award winning Royalton Luxury Resorts, a brand of Blue Diamond Resorts, offer All-In Luxury vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations, including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, All-In Connectivity with complimentary Wi-Fi and in-room long distance calling, a Sports Event Guarantee, and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading, supervised, kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

For additional information, please contact:



Blue Diamond Media

media@bluediamondresorts.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Royalton Luxury Resorts via Globenewswire

