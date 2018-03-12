Paul Woodward Joins Balluun's Advisory Board

ZURICH, Switzerland, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading social e-commerce provider Balluun is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Woodward as Member of the Balluun's Advisory Board.

Paul Woodward, founder and Chairman of Paul Woodward Advisory, brings 30 years of leadership experience and knowledge of strategy consulting and business development for the event and media industry.

After graduating from the University of London, Paul was based in Hong Kong for 25 years. He worked from 1985 until 2000 for Miller Freeman Asia which now operates as UBM Asia as Director responsible for new business development and strategy. In 2000 he founded Business Strategies Group Ltd. (BSG), a business intelligence and strategy consulting firm of which he is Chairman today. 2004 - 2015 Paul was working for UFI - the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry: first as Regional Manager Asia/Pacific, and then as Managing Director where he was responsible for all UFI activities and events as well as for the operations of its offices in Hong Kong, Paris and Sharjah.

Roland Kümin, CEO of Balluun said: "Paul's international experience, expertise and contacts in the profession are very important. We are thrilled to have him on board as we continue to build on the future of our growing company and the development of our social e-commerce solution to connect wholesalers, retailers, suppliers, brands and products in a range of industries."

Paul Woodward added: "Balluun has established a strong reputation as the leading provider of B2B digital marketplaces. It addresses a massively important need for event organizers, industry associations and other business groups much more effectively to bring together their communities in a robust digital environment. I am very pleased to be joining the advisory board and this great team."

Balluun - Powering the Future of Business Networks

The leading provider of B2B social e-commerce worldwide. Since 2012 we have been promoting B2B marketplaces around the world 24/7/365 by launching industry-specific digital marketplaces which directly connect wholesalers, retailers, suppliers, brands, products and consumers.

Our platform allows trade-show organizers and trade associations to easily and cost-effectively create and scale their own digital marketplaces to expand their business by engaging their industry-specific audiences digitally. Our partnership model allows these organizations to build a competitive advantage with a low-cost investment and a high revenue share opportunity.

From our headquarters in Zürich to our development center in Silicon Valley and our offices in New York, London, Lausanne, and Hong Kong we empower business-to-business communities, commerce and services worldwide providing patented and established technologies, an open and scalable Cloud solution as well as efficient marketing, sales and customer success services.

More about Balluun: http://www.balluun.com

