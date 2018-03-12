

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) announced that Chairman, President and CEO Debra Reed plans to step down as CEO and president on May 1 and retire on December 1, 2018, after a 40-year career. Reed will continue to serve as Sempra Energy's executive chairman from May until her retirement in December.



The company's board of directors has elected Jeffrey Martin, currently executive vice president and chief financial officer since January 2017, to succeed Reed as CEO. Martin also has been appointed as a new member of Sempra Energy's board, effective May 1.



Joseph Householder, currently corporate group president of infrastructure businesses for Sempra Energy since January 2017, has been elected to succeed Reed as the company's president.



