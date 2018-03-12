

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.(SRPT) said Monday that it recently received final minutes from a February 2018 Type C meeting held with the Division of Neurology Products, United States Food and Drug Administration, to solicit the Division's guidance on the development pathway for Sarepta's therapeutic candidate, golodirsen, a phosphordiamidate morpholino oligimer engineered to treat those patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy or DMD who have genetic mutations subject to skipping exon 53 of the DMD gene.



As previously indicated, Sarepta's 4053-101 study - a Phase 1/2 study to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of golodirsen in 25 boys with confirmed deletions of the DMD gene amenable to exon 53 skipping - demonstrated statistically significant results in favor of golodirsen on all biological endpoints, including properly exon-skipped RNA transcript using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, quantity of dystrophin expression using Western blot and dystrophin intensity pursuant to immunohistochemistry.



Based on the results of Study 4053-101 and informed now by FDA's feedback, Sarepta intends to complete a rolling submission of a golodirsen NDA by year-end 2018, seeking accelerated approval of golodirsen based on an increase in dystrophin protein as a surrogate endpoint.



The Division indicated that it is willing to accept a rolling submission of the NDA. The complete submission must include long-term animal toxicology studies, which will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018. Hence, Sarepta anticipates the NDA submission will be complete in late 2018.



