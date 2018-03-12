Carbon Disulfide Market Worth $165.1 Million By 2025 | CAGR: 2.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalcarbon disulfide marketsize is projected to reach USD 165.1 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. Growing demand for cellophane from the packaging industry, coupled with rising use of the compound in production of fertilizers, will boost market growth.

Carbon di sulfide, also known as carbon bisulfide, is a toxic, transparent, flammable, and volatile liquid chemical. Large amounts of this compound are used to manufacture cellophane, carbon tetrachloride, and viscose rayon. Smaller quantities, on the other hand, are used for solvent extraction or conversion into other chemical products, especially as a catalyst in rubber vulcanization or agents in the flotation process of ore concentration.

The carbon disulfide market is segmented based on application into rubber, rayon, fibre, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and packaging. In 2016, agriculture accounted for 13.6% of the total market revenue, owing to large-scale adoption of the compound in fertilizers and pesticides. The packaging application is expected to reach USD 19.79 million by 2025. Production of cellophane for the packaging industry is being carried out on a large scale in Asia Pacific, owing to increasing demand for packaging material. Carbon di sulfide is used extensively as an accelerator in the rubber vulcanisation process.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The U.S. carbon disulfide market will exhibit a 6.53% CAGR over the forecast period in terms of volume. The slowdown in the U.S. market has deeply impacted manufacturing activity in the country. Some estimates suggest a sharp decline in production of rubber, pharmaceuticals, fibres, and packaging

The U.K. carbon disulfide market is predicted to be driven by large-scale manufacturing activities. However, stringent legislations against adoption of carbon disulfide could impede growth

The China carbon disulfide market is likely to lead the global production of cellophane for packaging and rubber.

Grand View Research has segmented the global carbon disulfide market on the basis of application and region:

Carbon Disulfide Application Outlook (Volume, Million Kilograms; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Rubber

Rayon

Fibers

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Packaging

Carbon Disulfide Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Kilograms; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Russia Germany U.K. Spain Italy

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia

and

