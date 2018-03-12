

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's foreign trade deficit increased in January from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Friday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 1.25 billion in January from EUR 1.0 billion in the corresponding month last year.



However, the shortfall was decreased from EUR 1.4 billion in December.



In nominal terms, both exports and imports advanced by 9.6 percent and 12.4 percent, respectively in January from a year earlier.



