People-screening security technology specialist Thruvision updated the market on its plans to return excess cash to shareholders on Monday, which resulted from the sale of its video business to Volpi Capital in October last year. The AIM-traded firm said it intended to return up to £8m to shareholders through a tender offer, possibly combined with an on-market share buy-back programme. In order to effect the return, some capital restructuring of the group was required, the first step of which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...