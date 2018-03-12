Alltemp, Inc.: Alltemp Outperforms 6 Major Refrigerants in Applied Research Laboratories Tests

ARL Testing Shows Alltemp Refrigerants Superior to MO-99, Nu22, 407c, R-404a, 134a, and 448a(M40)

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / Alltemp, Inc. (OTCQB: LTMP), a developer of proprietary, environmentally friendly refrigerant technologies, announced today that Applied Research Laboratories ("ARL") testing confirmed that alltemp® refrigerants outperformed 6 different major refrigerants; MO-99, Nu22, 407c, R-404a, 134a, 448a(M40).

ARL conducted testing, in accordance with AHRI 210/240 standards, on the following equipment using alltemp®, MO-99, Nu22, 407c, R-404a, 134a, 448a(M40):

1/2hp walk-in system for refrigeration

2-ton split system for HVAC

4-ton split system for HVAC

The equipment showed an increase of Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) and Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) across all comparisons when operating with alltemp® refrigerants.

"Alltemp is committed to producing the highest caliber refrigerants, so it's thrilling to see the third party studies that confirm that our products outperform the competition, as we believe that will help drive demand," said William Lopshire, Alltemp CEO.

About Applied Research Laboratories

Founded in 1949, Applied Research Laboratories (ARL) is a full service internationally accredited testing laboratory, including Energy Star and DOE. ARL provides product safety testing for compliance to recognized standards including field evaluations and performance testing for a wide variety of consumer products along with Listing, Labeling and Follow-Up Services.

About Alltemp, Inc.

Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after years of research and development, called alltemp®, a proven replacement for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the global environment. alltemp®,'s refrigerants are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the residential and commercial marketplace. alltemp® refrigerants have broad applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning ("HVAC" ) to refrigeration and foam insulation, to industrial solvents. alltemp® is the ideal solution for replacement of R-407c, R-134a, R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For further information, please go to alltempsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.

