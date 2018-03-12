sprite-preloader
12.03.2018 | 13:22
IMC Exploration Group Plc - Half-year Report - correction

IMC Exploration PLC - Half-year Results - correction to earlier announcement

Please be advised that the headline for today's announcement published at 07:06 GMT should have read, "Half-yearly Report, 1 July 2017 to 31 Dec 2017' and not, "Half-yearly Report, 1 July 2017 to 31 Dec 2018'. All other content of the original announcement remains unchanged.

The Directors of IMC Exploration PLC accept responsibility for the content of this annoucnement.
Enquiries:

IMC Exploration Group PLC
Mr. Liam McGrattan
Tel.: Ireland +353 872745427

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited
Brinsley Holman/Graham Atthill-Beck
Tel: United Kingdom +44 20 7464 4090


