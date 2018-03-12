sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.03.2018 | 13:24
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, March 12


Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

Jean Matterson
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name

Capital Gearing Trust plc
b)LEI

213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification codeGB0001738615
b)Nature of the transaction

Acquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£39.002,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume2,000
- Price£78,000.00
e)Date of the transaction

12.03.18
f)Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

