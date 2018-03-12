Macquarie Investment Management, the investment management division of Macquarie Group, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Luxembourg-based ValueInvest Asset Management S.A. (ValueInvest).

ValueInvest is a specialised asset management business which pursues a unique value-oriented investment strategy across global and Japanese equities. The business is based in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and has approximately €4 billion in assets under management as at 31 December 2017. The deal is expected to close in mid-2018. Terms were not disclosed.

Ben Bruck, global head of Macquarie Investment Management, said: "Investors today need skilled active managers across a diverse range of asset classes. Part of our strategy is to selectively expand and strengthen our global capabilities by adding the best investment talent to the business. ValueInvest will be an excellent complement to our existing high-conviction equity strategies, and we believe Macquarie's multiboutique equity structure and global investment platform will provide a natural fit for the ValueInvest team."

Founded in 1998, ValueInvest brings a team of 17 professionals to Macquarie and will continue to be led by Jesper Alsing, chief executive officer, and Jens Hansen, chief investment officer. ValueInvest will join Macquarie's multiboutique equity structure led by John Leonard, global head of equities for Macquarie Investment Management.

"We are excited to join a firm with a strong investment culture," said Alsing. "We were attracted by Macquarie's breadth and resources as a leading global asset management company which will enable us to better serve our clients. We will remain strongly aligned with our clients, focused on delivering strong risk-adjusted returns over the long term."

Macquarie has an existing presence in Luxembourg and this acquisition reflects the business's continued commitment to the country, in addition to its strategy to expand its global equities capabilities and distribution reach across Europe.

About Macquarie

Macquarie Group is a global provider of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs more than 14,200 people in over 25 countries.

About Macquarie Investment Management

Macquarie Investment Management is a global asset manager with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As active managers, we prioritise autonomy and accountability at the team level in pursuit of opportunities that matter for clients. Our conviction-based, long-term approach has led institutional and individual clients to entrust us to manage €210.7 billion in assets as at 31 December 2017. In the US, retail investors recognise our Delaware FundsSM by Macquarie as one of the longest-standing mutual fund families, with more than 75 years in existence. Macquarie Investment Management is a division of Macquarie Asset Management, a global asset manager with €314.4 billion in assets under management as at 31 December 2017.

