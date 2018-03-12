LONDON, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In 2015, the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) made the decision to refuse to register Cinkciarz's logo as an EU trademark. The company has its day in court as the EGC (European General Court) reverses the prior ruling.

The European General Court declared that Cinkciarz was right to appeal the EUIPO decision and on March 8th, granted the company the right to register its euro-dollar logo as an EU trademark. The EUIPO's now-debunked findings had cited that both the '€' and '$' symbols, as well as the graphic elements, were too nondescript to differentiate the public's attention.

According to the EGC, the EUIPO is required to justify the decision in relation to each of the goods and services that the logo would represent. The highest ranked Polish fintech company, from the Conotoxia Holding Group, demanded through the EU Court of Justice that this decision be overturned. The EGC has found that the EUIPO has not given sufficient reasons for refusing to grant the EU trademark to Cinkciarz.

Cinkciarz can now register the EU trademark for its computer software, financial services including currency exchange and company publications. Throughout these bureaucratic woes, the company has continued to offer high quality, safe and quick financial services. The fintech innovator has won a well-deserved victory making the powerful brand even more recognizable than ever.