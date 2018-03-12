sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.: Cobalt 27 Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV:KBLT)(FRA:27O), a minerals company that offers direct exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Deutsche Bank's 2018 Basic Materials 1x1 Day
    Justin Cochrane, President and COO, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Deutsche Bank's 2018 Basic Materials 1x1 Day to be held in Boston, MA.
  • Bernstein Conference on Electric Revolution 2018: The Resistance
    Anthony Milewski, Chairman and CEO, will be presenting at 2:50 pm GMT, and participating on the Materials Panel immediately thereafter, as part of the Bernstein Thematic Research Conference Series, Electric Revolution 2018: The Resistance, to be held Thursday, March 15, 2018, in London, UK.
  • FT Commodities Global Summit
    Mr. Milewski has been invited to participate in the Financial Times' Commodities Global Summit, to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, from March 19 to 21, 2018. In keeping with the Summit theme The Start of a New Cycle, Mr. Milewski will be participating in a panel debate on Commodities, Batteries and Supply Chain Ethics, to be held at 2:40 pm CET, on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.
Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a minerals company that offers pure-play exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company owns over 2,982 Mt of physical cobalt and manages a portfolio of seven cobalt royalties. The Company intends to continue investing in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt, while potentially adding to its cobalt physical holdings when opportunities arise.

For further information please visit the Company website at www.co27.com (http://www.co27.com/) or contact:

Betty Joy LeBlanc, BA, MBA
Director, Corporate Communications
+1-604-828-0999
info@co27.com (mailto:info@co27.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.



© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)