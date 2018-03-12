sprite-preloader
12.03.2018
ELCANO SICAV Announces Its Intention to Fully Participate in Babcock & Wilcox's Rights Offering

BARCELONA, Spain, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ELCANO SICAV Marc Batlle, managing partner of ELCANO SICAV commented this morning: "Once the rights issue is completed, B&W will be in a position to unlock the substantial value embedded in the company". He added: "We view the stock as largely undervalued and urge the board to explore all avenues".

ELCANO SICAV was launched by Marc Batlle in 2009 and focuses on special situations. Its investment strategy combines strategic analysis, a deep value approach and what has been termed "white hat" activism.

Marc Batlle, managing partner of ELCANO SICAV, +34932556167, info@elcanosicav.com


