Medtronic plc: Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team

Medtronic Seeks Up to 20 Runners Who Benefit from Medical Technology

Selected Runners Receive Entry and Travel to the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon or Medtronic TC 10 Mile in October 2018

Applications Accepted at www.medtronic.com/globalchampions (http://www.medtronic.com/globalchampions)

DUBLIN - March 12, 2018 -Medtronic plc (http://www.medtronic.com/) (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions team. This annual program brings together runners from around the world who manage a variety of health conditions with the aid of medical technology, providing them with a platform to share their remarkable stories and inspire others. Selected athletes will participate in either the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon or Medtronic TC 10 Mile in October 2018.

As many as 20 people will be selected for the 2018 Global Champions team by a committee of representatives from Medtronic and Twin Cities In Motion, the organizer for the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon and the Medtronic TC 10 Mile races. Selected individuals will receive paid entry for themselves and a running partner to the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon or the Medtronic TC 10 Mile and a travel package that includes airfare, accommodations and a host of VIP events for the Global Champion and guest. The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon is recognized as the most beautiful urban marathon in America.

Certain conditions may apply and applicants must certify that they have discussed race participation with their physician.

Global Champion athletes must have a medical device, therapy or have undergone a procedure to treat one of the following conditions: heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, chronic pain, spinal or neurological disorders, obesity, gastrointestinal or urological disorders. There is no restriction based on the manufacturer of these therapies or procedures. Applications are open to global athletes; however, certain exclusions may apply. The 2017 Global Champions team included athletes from 13 countries.

"The Global Champions provide inspiration to others who manage difficult health conditions, and proof of what's possible when a never-quit attitude is combined with a high standard of care," said Rob Clark, vice president of Global Communications and Corporate Marketing at Medtronic.

The 2018 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon weekend will take place October 5-7, 2018. Applications and details are available at medtronic.com/globalchampions (http://www.medtronic.com/globalchampions). The application deadline is Friday, April 27, 2018. See official rules (http://www.medtronic.com/us-en/about/global-champions/official-rules.html) for more details.

About Twin Cities In Motion

Twin Cities In Motion (TCM) is the Upper Midwest's premier running event company. Its mission is simple - ignite everyone's inner athlete. TCM is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit that organizes 27 races throughout the year, including the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon, a Top 10 U.S. marathon, to provide opportunities for people of all ages, abilities, and experiences to live an active, healthy lifestyle. Collectively, TCM and its charity partners that fundraise at TCM events give back more than $1.3 million annually to a variety of causes.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com (http://www.medtronic.com/)), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 84,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 160 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

