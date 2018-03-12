

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro declined against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The euro eased to 1.1683 against the Swiss franc and 1.2290 against the greenback, from its early high of 1.1716 and a 4-day high of 1.2341, respectively.



The euro reversed from an early high of 131.70 against the yen, easing to 130.97.



The euro hit an 11-day low of 0.8865 against the pound, reversing from an early high of 0.8897.



The single currency slipped to near a 2-week low of 1.5632 against the aussie and an 11-day low of 1.6825 against the kiwi, off its previous highs of 1.5685 and 1.6889, respectively.



The euro eased back to 1.5771 against the loonie, from a high of 1.5810 hit at 4:00 am ET.



The next possible suppport for the euro is seen around 1.20 against the greenback, 0.86 against the pound, 1.14 against the Swiss franc, 127.00 against the yen, 1.55 against the aussie, 1.55 against the loonie and 1.67 against the kiwi.



