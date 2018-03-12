SpareBank 1 SMN: Trading for own account

On March 12 SpareBank 1 SMN transferred 1,100 Equity Capital Certificates at a price of NOK 91.10 to employees in the banks subsidiaries as bonus.

After this transaction the bank owns 895 ECC's.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

