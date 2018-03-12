Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement

Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement

MIAMI (March 12, 2018) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that a copy of the Form S-3 Registration Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. We filed this registration statement solely to replace our prior Registration Statement on Form S-3 that is expiring pursuant to Rule 415(a)(5) under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.