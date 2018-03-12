Investors in Realm Therapeutics were weeping after the company's potential conjunctivitis treatment failed to function in clinical tests. AIM-listed Realm decided to discontinue further development of its PR013 topical ophthalmic allergic conjunctivitis treatment after its "did not demonstrate efficacy" in a Phase II study. The company said it was "on track" with a Phase II trial for a topical gel to treat atopic dermatitis, with top level results anticipated before the end of September. "Due to ...

