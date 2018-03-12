Nigeria-focused oil and gas exploration and development firm Sirius Petroleum has received preliminary location approval from the Marine Warranty Surveyor for its Ororo-2 and Ororo-3 wells, leading its international rig partner COSL to commence mobilisation of the jack-up rig for delivery straight to the African nation. COSL has optimised the drilling campaign for Sirius by electing to deploy its Force jack-up rig, a "hot rig" currently located off the coast of the UAE, which once on-station ...

