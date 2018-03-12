Phoenix Global Resources lauded the issue of new Unconventional Oil & Gas Regulations by the government of the Argentine province of Mendoza on Monday. In a statement, the company said the new regulations will accelerate the permitting process for the completion of the company's drilled but uncompleted wells in the Puesto Rojas licence area, where Phoenix applied for an unconventional licence in 2017. Anuj Sharma, chief executive of Phoenix Global Resources, said: "These new regulations provide ...

