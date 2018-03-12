Oil and gas development company Empyrean Energy announced on Monday that preparation is underway for testing at its onshore Dempsey 1-15 well in California. Operator Sacgasco has mobilised a test rig to the site and plans to pull the current completions from the well, with the intention of running a completion that will allow access to two shallower gas filled reservoir zones covering an interval of 400+ feet. Tom Kelly, chief executive of Empyrean Energy, said: "We are pleased that the ...

