SinglePoint's involvement in the healthcare sector extends beyond medical marijuana. The company is bringing blockchain into hospitals for a very different purpose.

This move comes through a recently announced collaboration with ORHub (http://nnw.fm/k0Yib). ORHub, a provider of real-time surgical analytics, already offers a range of products that benefit hospitals, patients and the health-care industry by improving data capture and the understanding of what is happening in and around the operating room. SinglePoint is bringing its blockchain expertise to this work.

Gathering and analyzing data can be a huge challenge in the medical sector. With records being kept for numerous patients, departments and systems, forming a complete data profile can be a daunting task. Yet the failure to do so leads to inefficiencies, lost opportunities for learning and even inadequate patient care. The partnership between SinglePoint and ORHub seeks to improve this situation. Starting with an initial $750,000 development project, SinglePoint will be finding ways to integrate blockchain with ORHub's data systems so that records can be made and maintained more accurately and efficiently.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.SinglePoint.com.

