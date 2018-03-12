Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005289/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global solid oxide fuel cell market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide market intelligence on the changing patterns and behavior of end-users across the globe.

The upgraded research report on the solid oxide fuel cell market is an integral part of Technavio's energy storage portfolio. Technavio provides strategic insights on various aspects of the industry. Some of the topics covered in the energy storage sector include alkaline battery market, primary battery market, forklift battery market, and battery market for ESS.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Solid oxide fuel cell: market opportunity analysis

Technavio's previous report on the global solid oxide fuel cell market projected that the Americas showed the highest potential in 2015 compared to APAC and EMEA. Countries such as the US, where most of the technological developments, investment, and commercialization takes place, was driving the market in this region. Along with developments, the rising utilization of cleaner technologies and increasing research funding also aided in market growth.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The commercialization of hybrid SOFCs is an important driving factor for the market. The need for higher efficiency and emission-free power has led to the development of hybrid SOFC systems that utilize a gas turbine to generate power. The combination of SOFC with a gas turbine helps in generating high electrical efficiency. Development in countries such as Japan, the US, and the UK is expected to increase with the onset of high efficiency of such systems."

Technavio's new report on the global solid oxide fuel cell market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global solid oxide fuel cell market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Factors impeding growth in the market

The report on the global solid oxide fuel cell market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005289/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com