Andersen Global continues its expansion in Germany as a new office in Berlin opens, joining the existing Andersen Tax Legal team in Germany, effective March 1, 2018. The Berlin office will be the sixth location of Andersen Tax Legal in Germany and includes more than 60 professionals in the offices of Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, and Merzig.

The team in Berlin is led by attorneys Philipp Zschaler and Dr. Moritz Brocker, who both were previously at BDO Legal. Moritz Brocker works in corporate law and specializes in M&A transactions and venture capital investments. Philipp Zschaler specializes in real estate and insolvency law. The focus of the Berlin team will be on the locally dynamic growth areas of corporate/ M&A, including start-ups, venture capital, and real estate.

"We are looking forward to this new opportunity in our professional career," said Moritz and Philipp. "For us, it is very impressive to experience how closely the individual member firms of Andersen Global cooperate in advising their international clients. For our clients in the start-up sector, this is an important factor and generates additional added value."

Stefan Kraus and Alessio Rossi, Co-Managing Partners of Andersen Tax Legal in Germany, welcome the new colleagues in Berlin. "Philipp, Moritz, and the other members of the team are eminent experts who in their respective areas of practice have excellent contacts. This team allows us to assist our domestic and international clients in the areas of venture capital and real estate offering them best expertise."

Mark Vorsatz, Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, added, "Given the importance of the German economy, the continuous and strategic growth of Andersen Tax Legal within the market is of significant importance for Andersen Global."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 88 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

