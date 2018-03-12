Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams Platform

Introducing Teams Ready Phones, offering advanced desk/conference voice solutions for Office 365 customers using Microsoft Teams collaboration platform

XIAMEN, China, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yealink, the global leading unified communications (UC) audio and video solution provider, is pleased to announce that Yealink deliver the enterprise-grade T56A and T58A media phones and the CP960 conference phone for Microsoft Teams.

The Teams edition desk and conference phones will come embedded with the unique Microsoft Teams user interface as well as the calling and meeting features of Microsoft Teams.

"Yealink's new phones with the Microsoft Teams application are a great addition to their existing line of phones for Skype for Business," said Ilya Bukshteyn, Partner Director, Microsoft Teams Devices. "We are excited to see Yealink's ongoing commitment to Microsoft's communications and collaboration experiences, and look forward to working together to help our joint customers realize the vision of Intelligent Communications."

The T56A and T58A Teams edition desk phones are designed for today's busy executives and professionals in various vertical markets. The T56A desk phone is ideal for personal desks while the premium T58A model is perfect for C-level and executive rooms. Both phones feature an industry-unique design paired with high-definition audio quality.

The CP960 Teams edition conference phone combines Harmon's cutting-edge acoustic engineering with Yealink's own HD voice technology. This phone is specifically designed for use in huddle rooms and mid- and large-sized meeting rooms. Customers working in a wide variety of work scenarios will find the Yealink Teams edition phones to be the perfect choice.

Because these Teams Ready voice solutions are embedded with the calling and meeting features of Microsoft Teams and the unique Teams user interface, they offer an enhanced collaboration experience for users.

"It is an honor to extend our relationship with Microsoft by working on these Microsoft Teams solutions," said Stone Lu, Yealink's co-founder and vice president of Sales and Marketing. "These devices affirm our continued commitment to the success of Microsoft's collaboration ambitions," added Mr. Stone.

Yealink has led VoIP innovation for more than a decade, delivering high-quality solutions and products that are easy to use, Yealink will continue to offer unified communications solutions for improving business efficiency for our customers.

"In the near future, we will deepen the collaboration with Microsoft, looking forward to providing a best-in-class, high-quality, feature rich, end-to-end portfolio for Microsoft Teams." said, Stone Lu, Co-founder, EVP of Sales & Marketing, Yealink.

Apart from Teams phones, Yealink solution for Microsoft also includes Microsoft certified Skype for Business endpoints in Microsoft Office 365, Yealink T4S series IP phones, and Yealink device management platform for it.

To learn more about Yealink Teams ready voice phones, visit Yealink's solutions for Microsoft Teams page.

Yealink will be exhibiting at Enterprise connect in Orlando from March 12 to 15 in booth 701, showcasing the future proofing Teams ready voice solutions (T58A, T56A, CP960).

About Yealink

Yealink, the global leading unified communication (UC) terminal solution provider, helps businesses of all sizes make the most of their UC experience and embrace the power of "Easy Collaboration." Yealink One-stop UC Terminal Solutions unify voice, video and data, and satisfy diverse customer needs and usage scenarios. The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes video conferencing systems, conference phones, desk IP phones, wireless DECT phones and accessories. Customers from more than 100 countries enjoy Yealink's reliable UC terminal solutions through its global sales and service network. For more information, please visit: www.yealink.com.

