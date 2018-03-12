ABI Research Media Alert

New March 15 Webinar: Pre-empting Tomorrow's Cyberattacks

OYSTER BAY, New York, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

60-Minute Webinar:Building Practical IoT Security to Pre-empt Tomorrow's Cyberattacks

Presented by ABI Researchand sponsored by Rambus

WHEN:

Date:March 15, 2018 (Thursday);Time: 12 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time

Duration: 60 minutes, including question-and-answer session

WHO:

Presented by ABI's Research Director Michela Menting (Digital Security; M2M, IoT & IoE; Smart Cities & Smart Spaces) and Rambus' VP of IoT Security, Asaf Ashkenazi

WHY:

IoT (Internet of Things) technologies are rapidly growing, but cybersecurity is not keeping pace quickly enough to address the increasing exposure of vulnerabilities in the ecosystem. Growing connected device and service adoption will mean increased threat vectors and therefore greater liability for manufacturers, service providers and implementers alike. Deploying a practical and scalable cybersecurity solution can help minimize risks. To do so adequately, a comprehensive strategy must start in silicon and continue throughout a product lifecycle. This webinar will look at how IoT security can be deployed efficiently and seamlessly from device to cloud without negatively impacting profitability or time to market.

WHICH QUESTIONS WILL BE ADDRESSED:

How is the IoT evolving?

Why is there a need for security?

What are the threats facing IoT technologies?

What are the challenges for secure deployment?

HOW TO REGISTER:

Click here to register or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/building-practical-iot-security-preempt-tomorrows-cyberattacks-sponsored-rambus/

WHAT ELSE?

ABI Research's transformative technologies Webinar series is complimentary to attend. All attendees receive a PDF of the presentation after the Webinar. And, all registrants are welcome to watch the on-demand replay at their convenience.

For a complete list of all ABI Research's upcoming Webinars, click here or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/.

About ABI Research

