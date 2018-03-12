

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) said Monday that its President and Co-Chief Operating Officer, Harvey Schwartz, has decided to retire effective April 20, 2018. David Solomon will serve as sole President and Chief Operating Officer of the firm upon Harvey's retirement.



'Over his 20-year career at Goldman Sachs, Harvey has held leadership roles across a broad range of the firm's operations - from Securities and Investment Banking to the Executive Office, where he served as Chief Financial Officer; and most recently, as President and Co-Chief Operating Officer. Harvey's work ethic, command of complexity, and client focus have defined his career at the firm,' said Lloyd Blankfein, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs.



'I look forward to continuing to work closely with David in building our franchise around the world, serving our expanding client base and delivering strong returns for our shareholders,' said Blankfein.



News of Schwartz's departure comes after a Friday report by the Wall Street Journal indicated that Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein was set to retire as early as the end of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX