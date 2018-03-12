Global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market Expected to Reach $9,556.20 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market by Voltage, Electric Phase, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global non-fused switch disconnectors market was valued at $6,229.90 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $9,556.20 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2023.

At present, North America dominates this market. In 2016, China registered the highest growth in Asia-Pacific. Similarly, the UK led the overall market in Europe in 2016. In the same year, the U.S. dominated the North American market.

The global non-fused switch disconnectors market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period attributed to increase in urbanization and industrialization in the emerging markets, which include China, India, and others. Further, rise in the safety concern of labor and worker among the industrialists fuels the market growth. However, fluctuating price of raw materials used to manufacture non-fused disconnectors is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

In 2016, based on voltage, the low voltage segment dominated the global non-fused switch disconnectors market, in terms of revenue. However, based on electric phase, three phase dominated the global market in the same year.

Key Findings of the Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market:

Low voltage generated the highest revenue in 2016.

In 2016, the three phase segment accounted for the highest revenue in the non-fused switch disconnectors market.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation, WEG SA, Havells India Ltd., Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, and Delixi Electric Co. Ltd.

