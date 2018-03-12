Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2018) - Caza Gold Corp. (the "Company") announces that it has entered into a letter agreement ("Letter Agreement") with Arctic Blockchain Ltd. ("Arctic") whereby the Company and Arctic have agreed to merge their respective businesses resulting in a reverse takeover of the Company by Arctic and change of business of the Company from a mining issuer to a technology issuer (the "Transaction"). Concurrently with the closing on the Transaction the resulting issuer will apply to have its common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). Accordingly, the Transaction is subject to the approval of the CSE.

About Arctic

Arctic is the sole shareholder of Hydro66 UK Limited ("Hydro66"), a company based in Boden, Northern Sweden, which is an award-winning datacenter company that has been operating since 2014, offering enterprise co-location services as well as mining cryptocurrency on its own account and for customers, continuously since inception. The Hydro66 flagship facility has installed operating capacity of 4MW with an additional 36MW of capacity under construction. Beyond the 40MW of power secured for the current expansion, Hydro66 has also reserved an additional 50MW of power capacity for future expansion. The facility is 100% environmentally friendly using hydro-power and an innovative building and cooling system was designed to allow for free air cooling 365 days per year. The build out to the full 40MW capacity will be completed by Q1 2019.

For more information please visit: www.hydro66.com

Information Concerning the Transaction

The Transaction terms set out in the Letter Agreement is subject to the parties successfully negotiating and entering into a definitive agreement in respect of the Transaction (the "Definitive Agreement"). The final legal structure for the Transaction will be determined after the parties have considered all applicable tax, securities law, and accounting efficiencies, however, it is intended that following completion of the Transaction former Arctic shareholders will hold approximately 98.2% of the resulting issuer and Caza shareholders will hold approximately 1.2% of the resulting issuer.

The closing date for the proposed Transaction is expected to be on or around April 30, 2018.

Management and Board of Directors of Resulting Issuer

Upon completion of the Transaction, it is expected that the board of directors and management of the resulting issuer will consist of the persons identified below.

David Rowe - Chairman and Director;

Anne Graf - CEO and Director;

Richard Croft - Director;

Richard Patricio - Director; and

Michael Hudson - Director.

Further comprehensive information regarding the Transaction will be provided in a future press release at such time the parties execute a Definitive Agreement.

