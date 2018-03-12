Rovio Entertainment Oyj: NOTICE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

NOTICE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION Stock Exchange Release 12 March, 2018 15:45 EET

Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Notice is given to the shareholders of Rovio Entertainment Corporation to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, April 16, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. (Finnish time) at the Finlandia Hall, Congress Wing Hall A, at Mannerheimintie 13 e, Helsinki (entrances K1 and M1). The reception of persons who have registered for the Annual General Meeting and the distribution of voting tickets will commence at the venue at 12:00 noon.

A. MATTERS ON THE AGENDA OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

1. Opening of the Meeting

2. Calling the Meeting to order

3. Election of persons to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes

4. Recording the legality of the Meeting

5. Recording the attendance at the Meeting and adoption of the list of votes

6. Presentation of the Financial Statements, the report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's report for the year 2017

- Review by the CEO

7. Adoption of the Financial Statements

8. Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the payment of dividend

The distributable funds of Rovio Entertainment Corporation as at December 31, 2017 amounted to EUR 129,800,550.68 including the profit of the financial period 2017 of EUR 19,577,177.06.

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.09 per share be paid by Rovio Entertainment Corporation based on the financial statements for the year 2017.

Based on the number of registered shares as at March 12, 2018, the total amount of the proposed dividend would be EUR 7,144,698.78. The Board of Directors proposes that the remaining part of the distributable funds be retained in the shareholders' equity. Dividend shall be paid to shareholders who on the record date of the dividend payment April 18, 2018 are recorded in the company's shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The Board of Directors proposes that the dividend be paid on April 25, 2018.

9. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability

10. Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the remuneration of the Board of Directors remain unchanged and that the members of the Board of Directors be paid the following monthly remuneration: EUR 12,000 for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, EUR 10,000 for the Vice Chairman of the Board and EUR 5,000 for each of the other members of the Board of Directors, as well as EUR 2,500 for the Chairman of the Audit Committee as additional monthly compensation. If the Chairman of the Audit Committee is the Chairman or Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors no additional compensation shall be paid.

The company shall compensate reasonable travel expenses of the Board members and committee members arising from Board or committee work.

11. Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the number of the members of the Board of Directors be six (6).

12. Election of members and Chairman as well as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the current members of the Board of Directors Kaj Hed, Camilla Hed-Wilson, Kim Ignatius, Mika Ihamuotila, Jenny Wolfram and Niklas Zennström be re-elected as members of the Board for the term ending at the closure of the Annual General Meeting in 2019.

The Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves to elect Mika Ihamuotila as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Kaj Hed as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the term ending at the closure of the Annual General Meeting in 2019.

All candidates have given their consent to the election. More information on the nominees is available on Rovio Entertainment Corporation's website at https://www.rovio.com/investors/governance/board-of-directors (http://www.rovio.com/investors/governance/board-of-directors)

13. Resolution on the remuneration of the Auditor

On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Auditor's fees be paid according to the Auditor's reasonable invoice approved by the company.

14. Election of Auditor

On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that audit firm Ernst & Young Oy be elected as the company's Auditor for the term ending at the closing of the Annual General Meeting in 2019. Ernst & Young Oy has announced that it will appoint Mikko Rytilahti, APA, as the principally responsible auditor.

15. Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the company's own shares

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of an aggregate maximum of 7,938,554 of the company's own shares. The proposed amount of shares corresponds to approximately 10 percent of all the current shares of the company. However, the company together with its subsidiaries cannot at any moment own or hold as pledge more than 10 percent of all the shares of the company. Own shares may be repurchased on the basis of this authorization only by using unrestricted equity. Own shares can be repurchased at a price formed in trading on a regulated market on the date of the repurchase or otherwise at a price formed on the market. The Board of Directors is entitled to decide how shares are repurchased and/or accepted as pledge. Own shares may be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shares held by the shareholders (directed repurchase). The authorization shall be in force until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until June 30, 2019.

16. Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act as follows: The number of shares to be issued on the basis of this authorization shall not exceed an aggregate maximum of 15,877,108 shares, which corresponds to approximately 20 percent of all the current shares of the company. The Board of Directors is entitled to decide on all terms of the issuance of shares and of special rights entitling to shares and it is entitled to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights (directed issue). This authorization applies to both the issuance of new shares and the conveyance of own shares held by the Company. The authorization shall be in force until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until June 30, 2019.

17. Closing of the Meeting

B. DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING

The proposals for the decisions on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting as well as this notice are available on Rovio Entertainment Corporation's website at https://www.rovio.com/investors/governance/corporate-governance/general-meeting-2018 (https://www.rovio.com/investors/governance/corporate-governance/general-meeting-2018)

The Financial Statements of Rovio Entertainment Corporation, the report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's report are available on the above-mentioned website no later than on March 26, 2018. The proposals for decisions and the other above-mentioned documents are also available at the Annual General Meeting. Copies of these documents and of this notice will be sent to shareholders upon request. The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the above-mentioned website at the latest on April 30, 2018.

C. INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE PARTICIPANTS IN THE GENERAL MEETING

1. Shareholders registered in the shareholders' register

Each shareholder, who is registered on the record date of the meeting, Wednesday, April 4, 2018 in the shareholders' register of the company held by Euroclear Finland Ltd, has the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting. A shareholder, whose shares are registered on his/her personal Finnish book-entry account, is registered in the shareholders' register of the company.

A shareholder, who is registered in the company's shareholders' register and who wants to participate in the Annual General Meeting, shall register for the meeting no later than on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (Finnish time) by giving a prior notice of participation, which shall be received by the company no later than on the above-mentioned time. Such notice can be given:

through Rovio's website at the address https://www.rovio.com/investors/governance/corporate-governance/general-meeting-2018 (https://www.rovio.com/investors/governance/corporate-governance/general-meeting-2018) by telephone to +358 207 888 300 from Monday to Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; or by regular mail to Rovio Entertainment Corporation, AGM 2018, Keilaranta 7, FI-02150 Espoo, Finland.

In connection with the registration, a shareholder shall notify his/her name, personal/business identification number, address, telephone number and the name of a possible assistant or proxy representative and the personal identification number of a proxy representative. The personal data given to Rovio Entertainment Corporation is used only in connection with the Annual General Meeting and with the processing of related registrations.

A shareholder, his/her authorized representative or proxy representative shall, where necessary, be able to prove at the meeting place their identity and/or right of representation.

2. Holders of nominee registered shares

A holder of nominee registered shares has the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting by virtue of such shares, based on which he/she on the record date of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, would be entitled to be registered in the shareholders' register of the company held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The right to participate in the Annual General Meeting requires, in addition, that the shareholder on the basis of such shares has been temporarily registered into the shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. at the latest on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 10.00 a.m. (Finnish time). As regards nominee registered shares this constitutes due registration for the Annual General Meeting.

A holder of nominee registered shares is advised to request without delay necessary instructions regarding the temporary registration in the shareholder's register of the company, the issuing of proxy documents and registration for the Annual General Meeting from his/her custodian bank. The account manager of the custodian bank has to register a holder of nominee registered shares, who wants to participate in the Annual General Meeting, temporarily into the shareholders' register of the company at the latest by the time stated above.

Further information on these matters can also be found on the company's website at https://www.rovio.com/investors/governance/corporate-governance/general-meeting-2018 (https://www.rovio.com/investors/governance/corporate-governance/general-meeting-2018)

3. Proxy representative and powers of attorney

A shareholder may participate in the Annual General Meeting and exercise his/her rights at the Annual General Meeting by way of proxy representation.

A proxy representative shall produce a dated proxy document or otherwise in a reliable manner demonstrate his/her right to represent the shareholder at the Annual General Meeting. When a shareholder participates in the Annual General Meeting by means of several proxy representatives representing the shareholder with shares at different securities accounts, the shares by which each proxy representative represents the shareholder shall be identified in connection with the registration for the Annual General Meeting.

Possible proxy documents should be delivered to the company before the last date for registration.

4. Other instructions and information

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 25 of the Companies Act, a shareholder who is present at the Annual General Meeting has the right to request information with respect to the matters to be considered at the Annual General Meeting.

On the date of this notice to the Annual General Meeting, the total number of shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation and the total number of votes represented by such shares is 79 385 542.

The Annual General Meeting will be conducted in Finnish.

In Espoo, March 12, 2018

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

