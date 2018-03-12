SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka (http://www.aryaka.com/), the leading global SD-WAN provider, today unveiled PASSPORT, its multi-layered security platform and ecosystem, providing global enterprises with best-in-class application performance and security.

"In today's cloud-centric world, global organizations are looking to SD-WAN to deliver solutions that offer reliable global connectivity, fast and consistent application performance anywhere in the world, and enhanced network visibility in an environment that assures the highest level of enterprise-grade security," said Gary Sevounts, Chief Marketing Officer at Aryaka. "Working closely with industry leaders like Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware, Aryaka delivers a platform with unified, best-of-breed global SD-WAN and security solutions that are affordable and accessible to all global enterprises."

Components of Aryaka's PASSPORT include:

Aryaka's global private network provides enterprises with an essential level of security, ensuring that business-critical application traffic is not exposed to the public Internet and does not have entry points that can be exploited by threat actors. Each company's traffic traverses through dedicated, not shared, layer 2 links with enterprise-grade end-to-end encryption.



Aryaka's network is fortified with industrial-grade security measures, including DDoS attack prevention using Radware's Hybrid Cloud Attack Mitigation.



Aryaka's edge devices provide built-in advanced security measures such as firewalls and intrusion prevention, as well as integration with Next-Generation firewalls from Palo Alto Networks.



Aryaka provides a layer of advanced cloud security for non-critical traffic that traverses over the Internet via partnerships with Palo Alto Networks GlobalProtect TM Cloud Services and Zscaler Cloud Security.



Aryaka's Security Ecosystem:

Along with developing its own advanced security controls and layers, Aryaka is providing additional security through three key partnerships with best-in-class enterprise security vendors:

Palo Alto Networks : As a key component of the integration, Aryaka and Palo Alto Networks provide enterprises with industrial-grade security, including on-premises, cloud-based, and many other cloud service models.

: As a key component of the integration, Aryaka and Palo Alto Networks provide enterprises with industrial-grade security, including on-premises, cloud-based, and many other cloud service models. Radware : The technology deployment implements best-in-class DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack detection and mitigation through Aryaka's private network for their global enterprise customers.

: The technology deployment implements best-in-class DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack detection and mitigation through Aryaka's private network for their global enterprise customers. Zscaler: All non-critical Internet traffic can be forwarded over to the Zscaler cloud to provide advanced security services such as threat protection, data protection, and access control capabilities.

"The cloud has caused enterprises to rethink traditional approaches to network and security solutions in a world where the data center is no longer the defacto destination," said Punit Minocha, Zscaler SVP of Business and Corporate Development. "We are proud to be working with Aryaka on a solution that supports enterprise-class connectivity and provides the performance, security, and agility needed in today's cloud-first world."

By supporting a variety of different use cases, Aryaka, Zscaler, Radware, and Palo Alto Networks allow organizations to benefit from cloud-native private connectivity, application acceleration, SD-WAN, and security solutions without adding network complexity and costs.

Deployed by more than 800 global enterprises, Aryaka is the leading global SD-WAN provider and has the fastest growing SD-WAN solution in the market today, delivering enhanced performance for cloud and on-premises applications worldwide. Aryaka's global SD-WAN has quickly become the only viable MPLS replacement solution for global enterprises requiring alternatives to legacy WAN infrastructures for mission-critical application delivery.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.

