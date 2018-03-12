'Cloud Transformation Services' Provides a Holistic, End-to-end Approach for Navigating Digital Transformation Journeys

Arkadin, an NTT Communications company and market leader in cloud Unified Communications and Collaboration services, announcestoday a new managed service to help enterprises successfully navigate their digital cloud transformation journeys. Cloud Transformation Services(CTS) is a holistic, technology agnostic program that includes the full spectrum of UC services, including needs assessments, risk mitigation, migration planning, training, change management and adoption campaigns. It also includes ongoing support services through Arkadin's 24/7 help desks and regular Service Management reviews to measure the quality of the UC service.

"As Microsoft, Cisco and other leading UC providers continue to roll out advanced cloud capabilities, our clients need a trusted partner to help make decisions about the platforms and technologies best suited to their needs," said Christophe Reyes, Arkadin's Managing Director, UCaaS. "We are well positioned for this: Our clients benefit from sophisticated networking and telecommunications expertise from fellow NTT Group Companies Dimension Data and NTT Communications, and our own deep experience in telephony and collaboration. Together we offer the full life-cycle of services for optimising their cloud UC journeys."

Components of the 4-step 'Cloud Transformation Services' program:

Consulting Services: Starts with an Envision workshop that will validate the client's UC strategy and business case, including a review of existing technologies and use cases resulting in a recommendation document tailor-made to client's specific needs. Additional consulting services are available such as network assessments, active directory readiness, and a change management strategy which is very helpful to mitigate risks and evaluate ROI prior to deploying a new UC solution. Planning Services: A team of UC experts will engage with the client to schedule workshops and plan activities to deliver the targeted UC solution. A proven methodology for voice transformation projects and organisational change management will follow to ensure the project is successful. A strategy for site and user readiness will be elaborated, documented and agreed with the client. Delivery Services: A UC Project Manager will coordinate all activities to deliver the agreed plans and report to the client's project team on progress. Delivery services include: core UC services activation, site and end-user preparation, and UC-certified devices delivery and migration activities. End-user training is delivered online and on-site for all services and devices. Change management and adoption are supported by an innovative learning portal for end-users and administrators. Operational Services: 24/7 helpdesk and monitoring services associated with regular reviews will enhance end-user experiences and adoption levels for delivering the expected ROI.

"Migrating communications to the cloud can be daunting, even for highly experienced IT departments," says Amy Lind, research manager, VoIP and UC&C, IDC. "Arkadin's 360° consultative approach addresses every step of the UC digital transformation process and should be extremely valuable to businesses of all sizes and across industry that are aiming for a seamless transition to the UC technologies their end-users will adopt."

CTS is available in Europe and North America and will be rolled out to other global regions later this year. For additional information: https://cloudtransformationservices.com/

About Arkadin

Arkadin enables clients to succeed in a digitally connected workplace with market leading cloud communications services.Over 50,000 businesses spanning the largest global enterprises to small companies have enjoyable collaboration experiences from our audio/web/video conferencing and Unified Communications services. As an NTT Communications company, we provide a cutting-edge infrastructure for premium service quality and unrivaled customer support that is administered locally through 56 operations centers in 34 countries.

For more information: http://www.arkadin.com

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including leading global tier-1 IP network, Arcstar Universal One VPN network reaching over 190 countries/regions, and over 140 secure data centers. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

www.ntt.com Twitter@NTT Com Facebook@NTT Com LinkedIn@NTT Com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005682/en/

Contacts:

Arkadin

Laura McCormick

l.mccormick@arkadin.com