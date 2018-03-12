Global Healthcare Biometrics Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Healthcare Biometrics market was valued at $1.63 billion in 2017. This value will grow to $5.02bn in 2023 and it is expected to reach $14.65bn in 2028. The CAGR for the US Healthcare Biometrics market from 2018-2028 is expected to be 22.3%.

Report Scope

World Healthcare Biometrics market forecaststo2028

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the world Healthcare Biometrics marketby Application:

• Patient Identification and Tracking

• Healthcare Provider Authentication

• Medical Record Security and Data Center Security

• Home/Remote Patient Monitoring

• Pharmacy Dispensing

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the world Healthcare Biometrics marketby Technology:

• Face Recognition

• Fingerprint Recognition

• Iris Recognition

• Vein Recognition

• Palm Geometry Recognition

• Behavioural Recognition

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the world Healthcare Biometrics marketby End User:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Research & Clinical Lbaoratories

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for theseregional and national markets:

• North America:US, Canada

• Europe:The UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific:China, Japan, India

• Rest of World:Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Russia

Each region is further broken down by Application, Technology and End-User

• This report discusses trends in the industry and assesses drivers and restraints, as well as opportunities and threats. It also includes porters five force analysis; threat of new entrants, power of suppliers, power of buyers, rivalry among competitors and threat of substituents.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the Healthcare Biometrics Market:

• Fujitsi Limited

• 3M Congent, Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Safran Identity & Security SAS (Morpho)

• Bio-Key International, Inc.

• Assa Abloy Group

• Imprivata, Inc.

• Suprema, Inc.

• Crossmatch Technologies, Inc.

• Zkteco, Inc.

The report provides overviews of the companies, financial information, product portfolio and recent developments.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the world Healthcare Biometrics Market You find data, trends and predictions.

