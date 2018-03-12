Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global automatic door market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005503/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automatic door market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio's automatic door devices market research, to offer an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the automatic door market is an integral part of Technavio's construction portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on this sector, identifying the important growth drivers, latest trends, as well as the eminent challenges. Some of the topics include mining equipment market, flooring market, tower crane market, and green building materials market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global automatic door market projected that the APAC region showed the highest growth potential in 2015 with a market share of 48%, compared to the Americas and EMEA. The governments of various countries across the region invested highly in the construction of hotels and recreation centers, and in improving the overall quality of public infrastructure to accommodate the increasing number of tourists.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The growing tourism sector has spurred construction in the hospitality industry globally, spurring the demand for automatic doors. Governments and hospitality sector stakeholders are investing heavily in the development of luxury hotels, resorts, and spas to cater to the growing number of tourists while ensuring them a comfortable stay."

Technavio's new report on the global automatic door market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global automatic door market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape of the market

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global automatic door market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005503/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com