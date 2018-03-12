Zoom Video Communications: Zoom Expands Zoom Rooms with New Ecosystem and Integrator Programs

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications (https://zoom.us/) today announced the development of two new programs that will expand the reach and impact of its software-based conference room solution, Zoom Rooms (https://zoom.us/zoomrooms). The company will showcase the scope of its Technology Ecosystem Program and Certified Integrator Program, along with the breadth of its communication solutions, at Enterprise Connect this week.

Zoom Rooms' superior user experience and scalability have enabled thousands of organizations such as Uber, Conde Nast, Zendesk, and REA Group to deploy tens to thousands of video-enabled collaboration spaces. The new programs, coupled with the recently-announced Zoom Rooms Digital Signage and Scheduling Display, demonstrate Zoom Rooms' growth from a video conference room solution to a broader platform that brings powerful, frictionless video communication and collaboration to any space.

Zoom has two programs that support enterprise collaboration requirements, with valued partners in each:

Zoom Technology Ecosystem Program: AVer, Avocor, Crestron, Dell, DTEN, Heckler Design, Huddly, Logitech, MXL Microphones, PanaCast (Altia Systems), Polycom, Revolabs (Yamaha UC), Sharp, and Suirui are all developing products or bundled hardware kits to enable greater capabilities in Zoom Rooms, enhancing the overall user experience and the ease of deployment and management. Dell, as an example, now provides the Dell OptiPlex, large displays, and other components optimized for Zoom Rooms.

Zoom Certified Integrator Program: Audiovisual Projects, BTC Direct, CCS Presentation Systems, Colortone Audio Visual, CoitCom, Connect NZ, Connect4Video, Cowbell Technologies, David Carroll Associates, DGI Technologies, Genesis Integration, Global Interactive Solutions, HB Communications, Immedia Integrated Technologies, IVCi, S&S IP SAS, TechSonic, VC Systems, VideoConferenceGear.com, Whitlock, and other global integrators plan, design, and deploy Zoom Rooms across enterprise customers' locations. These integrators are trained, certified, and enabled by Zoom's Professional Services Organization to ensure that they deliver happiness to Zoom customers.

"Zoom is hyper-focused on creating the best video communications software and innovating at a fast pace. We are excited to work with these carefully-selected partners to expand our solution with the best technology and deployment experiences for our customers, whether they're outfitting offices, huddle rooms, training rooms, or any other spaces," said Oded Gal, head of product management for Zoom.

"There is a pronounced need for high-quality, cross-platform enterprise video communications," said Ron Pugh, vice president and general manager for the Americas, Dell EMC OEM Solutions. "The combination of Dell's large displays and award-winning OptiPlex desktops with Zoom Rooms is an ideal solution for any meeting space. Together we are driving toward a future of frictionless communications."

At Enterprise Connect, March 12-14 in Orlando, booth #1211, Zoom will demo various Zoom Rooms configurations using hardware from its ecosystem program. It will also showcase its mobile and desktop solutions, as well as numerous recently-released features including workplace digital signage, scheduling display, integrations with Alexa for Business and Samsung DeX, 7x7 desktop view, and Zoom Rooms for Touch with phone dial-in/out and directory.

About Zoom

Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat, and webinars across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Founded in 2011, Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done.

Zoom Rooms, the leading software-based conference room solution, features video and audio conferencing, wireless content sharing, and integrated calendaring running on off-the-shelf hardware. Zoom Rooms suit any meeting or collaboration space, from small huddle rooms to world-class training centers. Zoom recently released two extension products: scheduling display, which allows users to view and schedule meetings on-the-fly from tablets deployed outside of meeting spaces, and digital signage, which enables companies to display visual content and live broadcast meetings throughout their workplaces.

Zoom is a private company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Visit zoom.us (https://zoom.us/) and follow @zoom_us (https://twitter.com/zoom_us).

