With another 734 MW of wind and 3 MW of hydro, the results of the latest New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) solicitation has been described as the largest state-level award of clean energy to date.On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced awards for over 1.38 GW of renewable energy projects, in speech at New York University, accompanying a formal request for the state to be excluded from the wildly unpopular expansion of federal offshore drilling put forward by Interior Secretary, Ryan Zinke. The projects include 22 solar utility-scale projects totaling ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...