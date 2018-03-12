sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,10 Euro		-0,60
-7,79 %
WKN: A2DMQY ISIN: CA22717L1013 Ticker-Symbol: 7CI 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRONOS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRONOS GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,28
7,46
18:32
7,30
7,45
18:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRONOS GROUP INC
CRONOS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CRONOS GROUP INC7,10-7,79 %