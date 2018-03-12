What started as a small community of tech-savvy people investing in a virtual coin that didn't have a precise value at the time, has now become a full-fledged crypto craze.

2017 marked a massive change in the way the public perceives cryptocurrencies, but like all new technologies, challenges are more than a few. From Security breaches and hacks leading to billions of dollars in losses, endless waiting lists for account approvals, slow executions and limited deposit and withdrawal options were just a part of the complaints heard all over the world.

Apart from the lack of regulation and control, exchanges are facing a huge bottleneck, which is estimated that 35 Million accounts still pending approval.

The bottleneck became so big that user-complaints have been circulating about more than just slow approval process, but also about the general level of customer support, privacy protection and many other aspects in various exchanges functionality.

In today's world, Crypto exchanges no longer serve a small community of early adopters, but an entire market of crypto enthusiasts that just can't get the level of service they are looking for, when trying to exchange cryptocurrencies.

Looking to resolve the issues crypto exchange users' encounter, and to simplify the process and actual exchange of cryptocurrencies, AAATrade, a licensed liquidity and bespoke technology solutions provider that is providing services for various businesses in the financial sector for years now, is launching its state of the art CryptoExchange platformto businesses and the general public as one.

According to Dr. Jennifer Iacovidou, CEO of AAATrade, Our new CryptoExchange platform isn't just another product for us. We can offer a solution for many of the issues that users encounter when trying to open their Exchange account and in the actual process of exchanging cryptocurrencies. We have made it our mission to provide a fast and automated sign-up process, to shorten the account opening time to a matter of minutes, subject to our "know your client" procedures, and to provide an easy to use intuitive platform within a regulated environment".

As a regulated investment firm, AAATrade is licensed for custodianship, safekeeping and administration of client's funds, which allows them to offer multiple payment methods. They have credit and debit cards, various e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller along with wire transfer and Crypto wallets that are a must in this industry.

Compared to other exchanges, the simplicity of AAATrade CryptoExchange platform is an added advantage.

AAATrade has performed extensive research with their team of experts before architecting the new CryptoExchange platform. They found out that many users had a tough time maneuvering within exchange platforms that are built with much complexity and provide poor user experience.

The new CryptoExchange by AAATrade allows experts and novices to use the same powerful tools with the same outcome: exchanging cryptocurrencies fast and easy.

AAATrade didn't just try to solve the registration and approval time, although that is the biggest pain point for most users. They made their platform fast, reliable, secure and easy to use. If you are already exchanging cryptos through another exchange, we encourage you to advance to AAATrade CryptoExchange.

So, does the new AAATrade CryptoExchange platform pose any threat to any of the existing exchanges? You bet it does! So far, crypto exchanges don't offer a full-scale solution to a large variety of users. For example, some exchanges only accept US-based clients, others do not provide any cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin and Ethereum, while others lack liquidity or provide a very complicated exchange platform. With AAATrade CryptoExchange you can gain access to +45 cryptocurrency pairs with a deep liquidity pool, from a company that chooses to put its clients first.A fully dedicated customer support department with real people that provide real answers in real time will ensure your questions are addressed quickly and professionally. No more automated responses and chatbots, which is a huge game changer in the landscape of crypto exchanges.

To start with the AAATrade CryptoExchange, just click the link below, fill out your details to open your CryptoExchange account and enjoy exchanging with what seems to be the next giant in the market.

