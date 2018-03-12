

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - India grounded all Airbus SE narrow-body planes powered by the latest Pratt & Whitney engines after a series of in-flight incidents prompted the local regulator to question the safety of the aircraft.



A320neo jetliners with Pratt engines featuring a seal that's been found to cause vibrations will no longer be able to fly, India's DGCA reportedly said. European regulators had deemed the planes safe if featuring only one affected turbine.



The move immediately grounded eight aircraft at IndiGo, and three at GoAirlines India Pvt. It comes after three in-service shutdowns of aircraft with one PW1100 engine featuring the seal, two of which occurred in the past week, according to the DGCA.



The glitch with the so called knife-edge compressor seal is the latest in a series of expensive problems for Pratt in its development of the geared turbofan engine model. The manufacturer, part of United Technologies Corp. had proposed a fix that would see at least one engine featuring an older seal reinstated on planes while it worked on a more permanent solution.



